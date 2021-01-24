Sign In
Prince William County Early Voting Locations Oct. 19–31
Friday, 16 October 2020
 County News & Features

​From Oct. 19–31, Prince William County residents, who are registered to vote, may cast their ballot early in-person at eight locations. As a reminder, anyone registered to vote may do so early in-person and must provide identification

  • McCoart Administration Building, 5 County Complex, Woodbridge, VA 22192
    • Residents must drive around the back of the McCoart Building to the parking lot behind the Development Services Building to vote.
    • Signs will direct residents where to drive.
    • Residents must remain in their vehicles to vote.
    • If residents would like to drop off completed mail-in ballots, they may also do so by driving around the back of the building to the ballot drop-box location.

The other seven early in-person voting locations will provide residents the option to go inside the building to vote or to vote from their vehicle. Residents may also drop off completed mail-in ballots at these locations. 

  • Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket, VA 20169
  • Prince William County Office of Elections, 9250 Lee Avenue, Suite 1, Manassas, VA 20110
  • DMV Woodbridge, 2731 Caton Hill Road, Woodbridge 22191
  • AJ Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191
  • Piney Branch Elementary School, 8301 Linton Hall Road, Bristow, VA 20136
  • Charles J. Colgan, Sr. High School, 13833 Dumfries Road, Manassas, VA 20112
  • Dumfries Town Hall, 17739 Main Street, Dumfries, VA 22026

The voting schedule for all eight locations is as follows: 

  • Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please visit the Prince William County Office of Elections website for additional information. 

