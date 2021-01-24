From Oct. 19–31, Prince William County residents, who are registered to vote, may cast their ballot early in-person at eight locations. As a reminder, anyone registered to vote may do so early in-person and must provide identification.
- McCoart Administration Building, 5 County Complex, Woodbridge, VA 22192
- Residents must drive around the back of the McCoart Building to the parking lot behind the Development Services Building to vote.
- Signs will direct residents where to drive.
- Residents must remain in their vehicles to vote.
- If residents would like to drop off completed mail-in ballots, they may also do so by driving around the back of the building to the ballot drop-box location.
The other seven early in-person voting locations will provide residents the option to go inside the building to vote or to vote from their vehicle. Residents may also drop off completed mail-in ballots at these locations.
- Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket, VA 20169
- Prince William County Office of Elections, 9250 Lee Avenue, Suite 1, Manassas, VA 20110
- DMV Woodbridge, 2731 Caton Hill Road, Woodbridge 22191
- AJ Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191
- Piney Branch Elementary School, 8301 Linton Hall Road, Bristow, VA 20136
- Charles J. Colgan, Sr. High School, 13833 Dumfries Road, Manassas, VA 20112
- Dumfries Town Hall, 17739 Main Street, Dumfries, VA 22026
The voting schedule for all eight locations is as follows:
- Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Please visit the Prince William County Office of Elections website for additional information.