​From Oct. 19–31, Prince William County residents, who are registered to vote, may cast their ballot early in-person at eight locations. As a reminder, anyone registered to vote may do so early in-person and must provide identification.

McCoart Administration Building, 5 County Complex, Woodbridge, VA 22192

Residents must drive around the back of the McCoart Building to the parking lot behind the Development Services Building to vote.



Signs will direct residents where to drive.



Residents must remain in their vehicles to vote.



If residents would like to drop off completed mail-in ballots, they may also do so by driving around the back of the building to the ballot drop-box location.

The other seven early in-person voting locations will provide residents the option to go inside the building to vote or to vote from their vehicle. Residents may also drop off completed mail-in ballots at these locations.

Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket, VA 20169

Prince William County Office of Elections, 9250 Lee Avenue, Suite 1, Manassas, VA 20110

DMV Woodbridge, 2731 Caton Hill Road, Woodbridge 22191

AJ Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Piney Branch Elementary School, 8301 Linton Hall Road, Bristow, VA 20136

Charles J. Colgan, Sr. High School, 13833 Dumfries Road, Manassas, VA 20112

Dumfries Town Hall, 17739 Main Street, Dumfries, VA 22026

The voting schedule for all eight locations is as follows:

Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please visit the Prince William County Office of Elections website for additional information.

