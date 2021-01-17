Page Content





The project, which is compatible with state, local and regional transportation plans, is a design-build project, which the County has entered under the Public-Private Transportation Act.





The project will realign a section of Brentsville Road and include an overpass at Route 234 to eliminate existing traffic signals at the intersection, as well as improve traffic flow. The project will also include bicycle/pedestrian facilities, enhance public safety, mitigate congestion, help increase economic development and improve environmental quality.





The construction and engineering team will design and build the intersection/ interchange improvements with direct oversight from the Prince William County Department of Transportation.





The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is funding this project. Once it is complete, the County will transfer the ownership of the interchange to the state, which will maintain it as a part of the state road system.



​The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently authorized to award a $41-million contract to Wagman Heavy Civil, Inc. to improve the Brentsville Road-Va. Route 234 intersection, by constructing an interchange in the Coles Magisterial District.